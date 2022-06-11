LIVE: 108th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Thursday, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its report that the Russian forces are now controlling all residential sectors of the Sievierodonetsk city.

The Prosecutor-General's Office of #Ukraine has stated that 16,486 criminal cases related to war crimes committed by the #Russian army are being investigated in the country. At the moment, there are 111 suspects under investigation.

“Such trials against prisoners of war amount to a war crime,” said UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

⚡️Zelensky: ‘Russia wants to destroy every city in Donbas.’

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia wants to destroy every city in the region, like they did in Volnovakha and Mariupol.

