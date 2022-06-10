Putin will prevail, his regime is not reeling: Ch. Schiltz, Die Welt journalist

TVP World’s Rafał Tomański interviewed Christoph Schiltz, a journalist with the German Die Welt daily and Die Welt am Sonntag weekly, who attended the “Poland – a Great Project” conference in Warsaw, and inquired him about Germany’s approach towards the war in Ukraine.

Asked about what Germany is doing to support Ukraine Mr Schiltz was quite frank: Chancellor Scholz said that Germany is delivering more equipment to Ukraine than any other country. “That is a lie and it is unacceptable,” bluntly stated the German journalist.

In his estimate, Germany is already acting in a way that will ensure it does not ruin its prospects for future business deals with Russia. He believes that the German government, in the best example of German Realpolitik, is now building a coalition of like-minded European leaders and countries and preparing for what happens once Russia secures the entirety of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. According to Mr Schiltz, the entirety of Donbas will be captured, as Crimea was, and it will stay this way.

Asked whether the biggest players on the European stage, that is Germany, France, and Italy, want to get back to “business as usual” with Russia, he agrees. And he adds the US to the mix. According to him, the US wants to refocus on the Pacific and the threat posed to its interests by China. While the Pacific is not as important for the major European countries and economies, they too are keen, in his assessment, to get back to being able to deal with Russia as they did in the days before the war.

And he says that even though European politicians might visit Ukraine and see the atrocities the Russians committed in places like Bucha, their focus is not on the Bucha victims. Nor does he believe there is a way to change their minds.

He does think that countries like Poland, as well as the Baltic States and other countries in the region, who are more directly threatened by Russia than their western partners, may exert some pressure on the EU and NATO through their veto powers. While he believes it will take courage from their governments, they might be able to pull it off with the support of their people.

There have been, however, calls from certain governments and institutions in Europe to limit the veto powers of individual states, and to change the system of voting on certain matters to one of a qualified majority. But Mr Schiltz predicts that this will not be possible within the upcoming years, and not when the matters about Russia are involved.

Mr Schiltz also predicts, rather gloomily, that in the long run (which he understands as one or two years) Russia will prevail in the conflict. If the war lasts that long, western countries may try to force Ukraine to accept its territorial losses, although he doubts Ukraine will accept such terms. But he does not believe that this can be avoided by western countries pressuring their governments to maintain their continued support for Ukraine, as their voters will soon get tired of reading about Ukraine in the headlines and will refocus on the inflation in their own countries, and possibly even a new migration crisis sparked by the food insecurity caused, no less, by the war in Ukraine.