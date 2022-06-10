Business Arena 10.06

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. This instalment’s main subjects: Big Tech hiring freeze and Japan’s unorthodox approach to handling its debt.

Big Tech hiring freeze

Big Tech is hitting the brakes. Layoffs and hiring freezes are the new norms. This week Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he will cut staff by 10 percent, sparking worries about a sector that is worth trillions. Is this the end of the tech boom? And what does it mean for the global economy which has relied on the tremendous hypergrowth of this vital sector.

Business Arena’s guest

Big Tech has always been perceived as a bastion of growth and innovation. Massive valuations with no end to the party. But, the realities of the day are different. Tech companies are cutting jobs. It may be a sign that other parts of the economy are also in trouble. Mariusz Zaborski, a cybersecurity expert joins Business Arena to tell our viewers more about it.

Japan: rethinking debt

Japan is one of the world’s most modern and high-tech nations. It may come as a surprise then to discover that the country also has one of the highest government debts of all developed nations. Rather than show concern, the leaders of the world’s third-largest economy do not seem to have a problem with massive government debt.