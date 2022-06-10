Eastern Express 10.06

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is struggling to stay in power after she kicked a disloyal coalition partner out of the government. Estonia faces one of four scenarios: a new coalition headed by Kallas, a new coalition without Kallas, a minority Kallas government, or early elections. This Saturday is expected to be decisive.

On Friday, 3 June, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced the dismissal of half of the government ministers, nominated by the center-left coalition partner, the Center Party. Their seats were temporarily taken over by ministers from the liberal Reform Party. The alliance had problems since the beginning of the coalition in January 2021. The centrists could not accept the fact that they had lost the prime minister’s seat. Russia’s war with Ukraine has exacerbated disputes: The Center Party is not as strongly anti-Russian and pro-Ukrainian as the reformists.

Even if there is a change of government and Kallas loses her position, and the coalition includes the populists and centrists, Estonia will not make a radical turn in its foreign policy.

Under Kaja Kallas, Estonia has taken a very strong stance against Putin’s attack on Ukraine and became one of Kyiv’s most reliable allies.

With a population of only 1.3 million (one in four is Russian), the Baltic country has allocated about a third of its defence budget to support the Ukrainian armed forces, sending howitzers and more than 100 Javelin missiles. Estonia’s parliament was one of the first in the world to accuse Russia of genocide against Ukrainians. Kallas’ very strong stance has translated into a marked increase in support for her party from about 20 percent in February to about 34 percent today.

To shed more light on the issue Eastern Express invited Aleksandra Kuczyńska-Zonik from the Catholic University of Lublin.