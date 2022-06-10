World News 10.06

Leaders of NATO Eastern Flank’s countries meet in Bucharest, Polish central bank raises its interest rates while Russia cuts theirs, and Summit of Americas held in LA enters its final day. This and much more are in the Friday instalment of World News.

The Battle for Eastern Ukraine

The Russian offensive in Eastern Ukraine continues as the invaders are aiming to conquer the region through a creeping offensive. The fighting is the most intense around the city of Sievierodonetsk, which has become a crucial strategic location.

B9 summit in Romania

Bucharest Nine leaders have met in Romania. The necessity to end the conflict in Ukraine was the main topic on the agenda.

Poland – a Grand Project

Poland and its future were at the centre stage of a conference that was opened today in Warsaw. “Poland – a Grand Project” attracted many experts from around the world. One of the leading angles was the future of conservatism. The event was attended by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Polish central bank addresses soaring inflation

A day does not pass without an inflation or interest rates story from different parts of the world, and this week the story is about Poland. The National Bank of Poland raised rates to 6 percent to fight inflation, which is now scaling 13.9 percent. The head of the Polish National Bank told an international audience at a Three Seas Banking Conference in Warsaw on Friday that an international problem needed a collective response.

Russia cuts interest rates

Russia’s Central Bank cut its key interest rate to 9.5 percent as the ruble has been getting stronger and inflation slowed down to 17 percent in May. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin had hiked its rate to 20 percent.

Mariupol minefields

If the utter destruction of the city of Mariupol was not tragic enough, the Russian occupiers came up with the idea of sending the Ukrainian civilians to areas covered in minefields.

Germany investigates Russian war crimes

Germany is collecting evidence against Putin and others regarding the prosecution of war crimes. A structural investigation has been opened into Russia’s unlawful war of aggression.

Latvian schools switch to Latvian as the only language of instruction

The Latvian government has decided that starting next year, kindergartens and schools in the country are to gradually start conducting classes only in Latvian.

Brazil shift

The Summit of the Americas has been overshadowed by Mexico’s boycott. Nevertheless, during their meeting at the event, presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Joe Biden discussed shared values and co-operation.

Japan re-opens

After several long months of a heavy ban on foreign tourism, Japan has announced that it will ease its tourist coronavirus restrictions. The new regulations are meant to strike a balance between worries over infections and the well-being of the tourism industry.

17th-century shipwreck discovered

The wreck of a royal warship that sank more than 340 years ago while carrying the future King James Stuart has been discovered off the British coast.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s Rafał Tomański interviewed Christoph Schiltz, a journalist with the German Die Welt daily, about Germany’s approach towards the war in Ukraine.