International cooperation is needed: head of NBP

The Polish Central Bank (NBP) hosted the first conference for central banks of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) countries on Friday. The forum took place under the Honorary Patronage of the Polish President Andrzej Duda, titled Monetary policy in a New European Reality.

“We have to play economic manoeuvres in the dark facing a very difficult balance, tightened too quickly and too much and the economy may slow too far. Tightened too slowly and too little and you will risk losing control of medium-term inflation expectations,” the head of the Polish Central Bank Adam Glapiński said.

He added that “the important lesson we learnt was that, as Stanley Fisher put it: ‘bigger is better for monetary policy decisions, in times of economic crisis it is crucial to quickly to prevent even worse economic meltdowns from taking place, and we did it.”

The head of NBP also pointed out, while addressing his colleagues from the Three Seas Initiative, that international cooperation is needed.

Monetary policy in a New European Reality conference

According to the href=”https://3seas.eu/event/monetary-policy-in-a-new-european-reality” target=”_blank”>the Three Seas official website the conference “aims to bring together governors and high-level central bank representatives from the 3SI member countries”.

It also provided “a platform for sharing unique experiences, perspectives, and ideas relating to the monetary policy challenges facing the central banks of 3SI.

Furthermore, participants tried to answer questions regarding the future of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic and during Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The conference was held in English and arranged into three discussion panels. The first addressed monetary policy during the COVID-19 crisis, the second will focus on the evolution of structural underpinnings of monetary policy and the third will take a closer look at monetary policy challenges and perspectives in light of Russia’s aggression.

Some of the conference speakers include: the NBP head Adam Glapiński, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kenji Okamura as well as the head of Ukraine’s Central Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko.