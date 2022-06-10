Polish President on point criticising Scholz and Macron: German media

President Andrzej Duda’s latest interview for the daily “Bild” was widely covered by other German media. In it, the Polish leader criticised among others Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron for their talks with Vladimir Putin; he compared the Russian president to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with “Bild”, the Polish head of state referred, among other things, to Emmanuel Macron’s earlier statement in which he said that the West should give Putin the opportunity to “save face”. “Did anyone talk to Hitler like this during the Second World War? Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face?” – President Duda asked.



“I would be most interested in the Ukrainian defense receiving support of the kind which allows them to push the Russians out of their territory,” Andrzej Duda added in the interview.



Polish President on point

According to “Bild” deputy editor Paul Ronzheimer, the Polish leader is right. “Duda has hit the proverbial jackpot. He was one of the few representatives of the West to speak to us in the language of the Ukrainians, while many of our politicians still refuse to speak the truth about Putin in the dialogue with Russia,” he pointed out.



Among some German historians, the comparison of the Russian dictator with Adolf Hitler evokes mixed reactions. “It is hard to escape the impression that Putin is a criminal and kills innocent people. However, I do not agree with the thesis that he planned in advance the systematic extermination of the Ukrainian people,” assessed Michael Wolffsohn.