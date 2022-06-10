Ukraine’s President is doing amazing: British Defence Min in Kyiv

On Friday British Defence Minister Ben Wallace met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The visit happened a day after two British citizens and a Moroccan citizen were sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

During the visit, the Ukrainian President said that London is a leader in terms of armaments and financial assistance sent to Ukraine. “I am grateful in general to Great Britain, the government and the prime minister,” the Ukrainian head of state emphasised.

He added that “The war highlights who is our friend or friends – not just strategic friends, but real friends now. And I believe Great Britain is a friend.”

Moreover, Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that “Arms, money, and sanctions – these are three things in which Great Britain consistently demonstrates its leadership”.

In turn, the head of the British Defence Ministry said Zelenskyy was “doing amazing, amazing”.

The presidential press service did not say whether Zelenskyy and Wallace had discussed the trial. Britain has described the court’s decision as a “sham judgment” and Ukraine has said the ruling has no legal power.

British aid

On April 9, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. At that time he declared that London would provide the Ukrainian side with 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems. The UK has also promised Ukraine NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, but according to BBC News, there will only be three such systems for now.