UK FM Truss condemns death sentence of foreign volunteers captured by Russia

Foreign Minister Truss, as well as other UK politicians, including the spokesman for 10 Downing Street, have condemned the death sentence verdict reached for the captured foreign volunteers fighting against Russia and its proxies that invaded Ukraine in late February.

Following the death sentence verdict of two Britons and one Moroccan who served in the Ukrainian armed forces as volunteers, issued by the ‘court’ of the self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’, UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss published a tweet strongly condemning the verdict:

I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.

They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.

My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them.

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 9, 2022

The three volunteers, Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, were captured while fighting in support of Ukraine against Russian invaders and their puppet separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. They were accused of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR,” and denied the right to be treated as prisoners of war.

Conservative MP Robert Jenrick joined Ms Truss in his condemnation of the self-appointed court’s verdict:

“This is the most egregious breach of international law, and these individuals need to be released immediately and returned to their families,” and added that the Kremlin and its puppets “cannot treat British citizens in this manner and get away with it. This is a Soviet-era show trial and these British citizens are now being apparently sentenced to death.”

The British MP did not mince words when criticising just the verdict, but furthermore the people behind it, and the system altogether responsible for it:

“There was an appalling TV programme last night on Russian television in which presenters debated how these individuals should be executed. This, I think, just shows the depravity of Putin’s regime that this could be on prime-time Russian television. If, however, he thinks that this is going to put pressure on us to change course, he’s mistaken. What we need now is the Russian ambassador to provide assurances that these individuals will be treated in accordance with international law and in due course will be returned home.”

The spokesman for British PM Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain is prioritizing talks with Ukraine rather than Russia as to the situation of these two UK citizens. In turn, Russia’s foreign ministry said that the UK’s reaction to the sentences was hysterical, and the UK government should appeal to the DPR authorities about the soldiers. The UK, however, does not recognise the legitimacy of DPR nor its institutions.