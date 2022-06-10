Leading parties lose support in June poll

CBOS

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO) both lost support in June in favour of smaller parties, a recent poll suggests.

The survey by the CBOS pollster showed that if parliamentary elections were to be held in June, PiS would enjoy the support of 32 percent of the electorate, down 4 percentage points (pps) on May, while PO would garner 17 percent, down 2 pps.

Meanwhile, the Polska 2050 party of TV celebrity and journalist Szymon Holownia would increase its standing by 3 pps to 12-percent support and the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party would receive 5 percent of the vote (up 2 pps on May.)

No other parties would pass the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the lower house, the Sejm.

CBOS said it had noted a growth in Poles’ interest in domestic politics since April with greater participation in democratic processes. “After May’s 3 pps growth in declarations to take part in elections to the Sejm and Senate, in June the percentage of potential voters grew by a further two pps,” CBOS wrote in a commentary to the results, reporting that 76 percent of respondents said they would vote in elections.

CBOS conducted the survey between May 30 and June 9, 2022, on a sample of 1,050 people using a mixed-mode procedure.