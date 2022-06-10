We must develop a strategy to stop Putin’s imperialism: Polish President

“Today, however, the most important things are to support Ukraine, enhance NATO s deterrence and defence and to develop a strategy to stop Putin s imperialism,” Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed on Friday during the Bucharest Nine summit.

Leaders of the Bucharest Nine, countries on NATO’s eastern flank, are meeting in the Romanian capital. The purpose of the meeting is to prepare the B9 countries’ position before the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

In his opening remarks, the Polish head of state spoke of Russia’s imperial expansion and attempts to expand its sphere of influence. At the same time, he stressed that the strategy to stop Putin’s imperialism should be based on synergies between NATO and the EU; he also pointed out the need to use the potential of the Bucharest Nine.



The Polish leader also stated that Ukraine is capable of defending itself and repelling the Russian attack. “To avoid the mistakes of the future, we must seriously consider how this (Russian invasion) could happen,” President Duda said.

The host of the summit, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, pointed out that since February 24 central and eastern Europe has been facing a completely new security reality.

He pointed out that although Romania has the longest border with Ukraine, everyone has a sense of the threat to Euro-Atlantic security caused by – as he said – the illegal and immoral Russian aggression against Ukraine.