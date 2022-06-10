Strategy needed to stop Putin says Polish president

Duda stated that this strategy had to be based on a synergy of actions taken by Nato and the EU, and added that the potential of the Bucharest Nine should also be used.

Robert Ghement/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the most important task today is to support Ukraine and work out a coherent strategy to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What is needed today is to support Ukraine, strengthen its deterrence force and defence, and to build a coherent strategy in order to halt Putin’s imperialism,” Duda told a Bucharest Nine summit in Bucharest on Friday.

Duda stated that this strategy had to be based on a synergy of actions taken by Nato and the EU, and added that the potential of the Bucharest Nine should also be used.

Referring to Russia’s imperial expansion and attempts designed to enlarge its sphere of influence, the Polish president expressed his conviction that Ukraine could defend itself and repel Russia’s attack.

“But in order to avoid mistakes in the future, we have to find out how this has happened,” he said.

The Bucharest Nine (B9) format was launched in 2014 as a Polish-Romanian initiative aimed at coordinating positions and exchanging views in the field of security between the nine countries located across the Baltic and Black Sea regions making up Nato’s eastern flank.

Apart from Poland, the Bucharest Nine also comprises Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia.