According to Follow the Money, van der Voort Maarschalk was “silently” called to serve in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands less than a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Council of Ministers. The announcement was made on the Supreme Court’s website on February 18, and van der Voort Maarschalk began to serve as judge at the beginning of June.

As a lawyer, van der Voort Maarschalk has for years defended the interests of the Russian Federation, e.g. against claims by Dutch owners of Yukos oil concern’s stocks. The Kremlin has expropriated Yukos stocks from its owner and Putin’s opponent, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and put him in a gulag, after which Yukos was incorporated into Rosneft. Van der Voort Maarschalk and other Dutch lawyers helped the Russian Federation to overturn an earlier verdict ordering the Russians to pay former Yukos shareholders their claims awarded to them in the original ruling, which amounted to EUR 50 bln.

A source for FTM said that van der Voort Maarschalk was preferred by the Russian government for his command of the Russian language, which endeared him to his Kremlin clients.

Wim Voermans, professor of constitutional law, told FTM that working for the Russians does not mean he supported their agenda, so being employed by the Kremlin does not automatically disqualify him from serving on the supreme court. This opinion is not shared by all.

The BNNVARA media outlet was incensed at the government seeing no problem in allowing a lawyer who “for years assisted abusers of law in the Kremlin” to serve in the Netherlands’ top court. Tim Osborne, a former Yukos shareholder, told “De Volkskrant” daily that the likes of van der Voort Maarschalk had made massive amounts of money by helping conceal the criminal activities of Russia before the Dutch courts.

As Dutch media have pointed out, the Supreme Court, which is the highest legal body when it comes to civil, criminal, and tax cases, will soon be adjudicating the lawsuit filed by former Yukos shareholders against the Russian Federation.