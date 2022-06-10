War in Ukraine will redefine Europe says Polish PM

Morawiecki said that history "has not ended, on the contrary, it's been revealing new and previously unknown cards."

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Europe, and likely the world, will be changed by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

Speaking at congress on Friday devoted to Poland’s development and its role in the region, Morawiecki said that the war in Ukraine “will redefine Europe and perhaps the whole world.”

According to the prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have “distilled” all the worst aspects of modern history, including nationalism, imperialism and colonialism.

Morawiecki said that history “has not ended, on the contrary, it’s been revealing new and previously unknown cards.”

“Ones that can lead us to better times but also ones that can end very badly, very tragically,” he added.

In this context, he warned that “Europe must wake up from its geopolitical nap if it doesn’t want to lose its future.”

According to him, the West, “which today enjoys a huge technological advantage in resources, size of armies and money, may lose… because determination is on the Russian side.”