First case of monkeypox confirmed in Poland

The first case of monkeypox, a disease that has been spreading across the world for several weeks now, has been detected in Poland, according to the health minister Adam Niedzielski.

The relatively rare disease that occurs mostly in central and west African countries caused by the monkeypox virus has made its way to Poland. The monkeypox is a member of the same family as the smallpox virus, however, it is far less severe and infectious than its deadly relative.

The Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday that Poland had detected 10 suspicious cases and one of them was confirmed to be monkeypox.

“June 10 is the day that we’ve detected the first case,” Niedzielski said.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the health ministry’s spokesman, said that the patient was in isolation in a hospital.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache and rash. Cases of the disease have been surfacing across Western Europe as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.