War in Ukraine will redefine Europe: Polish PM

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the opening of the ‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress has said that the ongoing war in Ukraine will redefine Europe as well as the whole world. He also emphasised that the courage of Ukrainian defenders can determine the course of events and noted that the world might now be standing at one of the most important turning points in history since World War II.

As he pointed out, Ukraine can win as history teaches that the winner is not the one who has the material advantage, but the one who is more determined.

“Ukraine can win, although it is weaker, although the technical advantage is not on its side, but it can and will win because it shows great determination and great courage,” the PM stressed. “And Russia can lose despite this great technological advantage.”

“The one who wins is the one who is ready to make the sacrifice,” the Polish PM stressed.

A turning point

According to Mr Morawiecki, “we are standing at perhaps one of the most important turning points in history since World War II. As he added, “that is why we expect the right decisions, determination, courage and bravery, especially from those responsible for leading the state.”

Modern history’s worst doctrines revived

Mateusz Morawiecki argued that Vladimir Putin has distilled all the worst from modern history – nationalism, imperialism and colonialism.

“Nationalism, because Putin still enjoys the enormous support of the Russian people, imperialism, because he makes no secret of the fact that he wants to recreate the former empire, and colonialism in the free world… is about who will realise the highest margins, who will have the highest profits,” he argued.

“Russia has its own ideology – it shows patience and determination waging wars. Europe has no such determination. Poles, understanding the historicity of the moment, must wake Europe from its slumber,” the Prime Minister stressed.