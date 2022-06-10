Russians seize control over all of Sievierodonetsk’s residential areas

Russian forces are now controlling all residential sectors of the Sievierodonetsk city, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its report published on Thursday.

The institute claims that this news was confirmed by both Ukrainian and Russian sources.

As the experts reported, “Russian authorities are escalating efforts to consolidate governmental control of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR) and other occupied Ukrainian territories.”

They also pointed out that, according to the Russian independent news source ‘Meduza,’ the Kremlin hopes to unite the both self-proclaimed republics, as well as the occupied cities of Kherson and Zaporizhia, into a singular Russian okrug (federal district).

Russia seeking ‘weak points’

“Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defence near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine,” Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday.

He told national television that the Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.

If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

“Russia’s strategic goal is the complete destruction of Ukraine… They will not let us live in peace,” Mr Motuzyanyk said. “The Russian Federation wants to completely destroy Ukrainian statehood and install a government it can control here.”

The official said the situation was calmer in southern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces.

