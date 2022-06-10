South Korean truckers strike moving to target semiconductors

Progressing into the fourth day of the strike protesting soaring fuel costs, the South Korean’s trucker strike has halved the production at the country’s biggest factory complex on Thursday and has disrupted shipments for a range of materials including steel.

Container traffic at ports has also slowed sharply as a result of the strike. According to South Korea government officials, Busan port, which accounts for 80 percent of the country’s container activity, saw its traffic diminished to a third of normal levels on Friday. While at Incheon port, it has fallen to 20 percent of normal levels and at the port for Ulsan, the industrial hub where much of the strike action has occurred, container traffic has been completely suspended since Tuesday.

7,500 members, or about 35 percent of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union, are estimated to be on strike on Friday, according to the transport ministry. While the government estimates that about 6 percent of the country’s 420,000 truck drivers belong to a union, the union has contended that the numbers on strike are much higher and that many non-union truckers are also refusing to work.

Being one of the major suppliers of semiconductors as well as smartphones, batteries and electronics goods, the latest industrial action further raises issues over global supply chains already disrupted by China’s strict COVID restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Faced with one of his first big economic challenges, new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has taken a neutral stance, refraining from excessive government involvement. A move that alarmed some observers, for fear that his stance would hinder the government’s ability to come up with a solution.

“The government needs to review the union’s demands. They don’t need to accept them all, but I think they could make the situation a bit easier if they could consider giving out subsidies so truckers can deal with soaring fuel prices,” said Shin Se-don, an economics professor at Sookmyung Women’s University.

The union’s meeting with the government on Friday concluded without a satisfactory agreement and they would meet again on Saturday.

Amidst the strike, the share prices of major companies kept stable due to the sufficient inventories to ride out the strike for the time being, some smaller companies however were looking to make new contingency plans. Meanwhile, the union has been running low on funds to finance the strike since Thursday and it is estimated that it is unlikely to last more than 10 more days.

Among new actions, truckers plan to stop shipments of raw materials for semiconductors stressing that union efforts had already cut the number of vehicles entering a big Ulsan petrochemical complex to one-tenth of normal levels and that it was planning similar stringent strike action at other petrochemical complexes across the country.

The truckers, regarded as self-employed contractors in South Korea, are seeking pay increases and a pledge that an emergency measure guaranteeing freight rates would be extended. The emergency measure was introduced during the pandemic and is due to expire in December.