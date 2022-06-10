Business Arena 09.06

European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to weaken the proposal to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles.

As pointed out by Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European Commission, Poland is Europe’s biggest electric bus maker.

Zelenskyy at OECD



The 2022 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) is taking place at OECD Headquarters between June 9 and 10. Chaired by Italy, with vice-chairs Norway and Mexico, Ministers discuss “The Future We Want: Better Policies for the Next Generation and a Sustainable Transition’’. The Ukrainian president also took part online in the event.

Poland raises interest rates

On Thursday, the resolution of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council came into force. It decided to raise the interest rates of NBP Polish National Bank by 0.75 percentage points. It now stands at 6 percent.

Russia’s Lavrov in Ankara

Grain – It is a key food staple for millions around the world. Until now key grain supplies are still trapped in Ukraine, unable to be shipped to global ports. At the moment talks are ongoing between Russian and Turkish foreign ministers but time is running out as prices soar and Russia seems intent on weaponizing global hunger.