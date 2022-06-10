Iran removing monitoring devices a ‘death blow’ to nuclear deal: int’l energy body

According to Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has severely diminished their chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as it began removing all the monitoring equipment installed by the IAEA under the deal.

Iran had warned of retaliation if the board of governors of the IAEA passed the resolution drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany to criticise Tehran for their failure to explain the uranium traces found at undeclared sites. The resolution was passed by the 35-nation Board of Governors with a crushing majority.

Iran announced overnight that it planned to remove equipment put in place to monitor its nuclear activity, including 27 IAEA cameras, which is essentially all the extra devices put into place under the 2015 deal. The move leaves the International Atomic Energy Agency with as little as three to four weeks to restore some of the monitoring, before the agency loses the ability to piece together Iran’s most important nuclear activities.

“I think this would be a fatal blow,” Grossi said, in regards to the possibility of reviving the Iran deal.

United States officials speaking on condition of anonymity said, however, that even after the three to four-week window, the option for Iran to provide additional information to allow for the nuclear deal’s revival would still be on the table. According to a senior US official, the deal could still be resurrected, with the condition of increased transparency from the side of Iran.

In a speech delivered by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country is standing firm on their position, and will not be swayed by the passing of the resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Almost as soon as then President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran in 2018, Iran came out with close weapons-grade uranium and nuclear compatible warheads overnight, it has breached many of the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities. Western powers warn it is getting closer to being able to build a nuclear bomb, which the country denies wanting to.

France, Britain and Germany, condemned Iran’s actions on Thursday and urged it to resume its cooperation with the IAEA and end its nuclear escalation, while Washington issued a separate statement, stopping short of condemning Iran’s actions and urging Iran to choose diplomacy and de-escalation.

Iran has been keeping the data recorded by the extra monitoring equipment since February of last year, meaning the IAEA can only hope to access it at a later date. Grossi said it was not clear what would happen to that data now. He added, however, that more than 40 IAEA cameras would keep operating as part of the core monitoring in Iran that predates the 2015 deal.