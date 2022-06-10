Over 220,000 Ukrainian women find jobs in Poland

Archiwum Turczyk/PAP

More than 220,000 Ukrainian women have found employment in Poland since Russia’s war on Ukraine started, the Polish family and social policy minister has said.

“This is good news for our labour market, as all the meetings with employers clearly show that we need more hands on deck,” Marlena Malag told a public radio station on Friday.

She said that the labour market in Poland was “very absorptive.”

Under a special law, Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, can take up employment without the need to apply for a work permit.

Malag also said that about 1.2 million Ukrainian nationals have been granted a PESEL number which gives them access to the Polish labour market and public services, and that 500,000 of them, mainly women, are of working age.

The Polish Border Guard’s recent data show that around 3.95 million refugees, mainly women and children, have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since Russia’s war on Ukraine started.