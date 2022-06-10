First prime time hearing of January 6 House Select Committee concludes

The congressional committee investigating the protest at the US Capital by Trump supporters on January 6 helds its first prime time hearing on Friday, laying out its case against the former US President.

Democratic representative Bennie Thompson opened the hearing stating that the capital riot puts the US democracy into danger, thwarting the will of the people, while GOP representative and the vice chair of the committee Liz Cheney laid blame for the incident at the US Capitol squarely on former President Donald Trump. “On this point, there is no room for debate,” she said during her opening statement.

“Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: That the election was stolen and that he was the rightful president,” Cheney said. “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

The US House Select Committee probing the January 6 demonstration also showed footage of protesters making into the Capitol from a bird’s eye view, followed by parts of Trump’s speech that the committee deems to be incendiary and provocative.

Democrat committee chair Bennie Thompson said that Trump was at the center of a conspiracy to thwart American democracy and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. “January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one writer put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident. It was Trump’s last stand.”

The hearing also featured a capital police officer who was injured during the incident, and a documentary filmmaker who interacted with the Proud Boys as witness. The panel showed previously unseen video of testimonies of Trump’s inner circle, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, and daughter of the president, Ivanka Trump.

In a videotaped testimony Barr was recorded saying that he did not agree with the idea that the election was stolen and didn’t want to be a part of it. While the president’s daughter echoed the sentiment.

Biden on Thursday described the January 6 protest as “a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution.”

The next committee hearing is set to take place on Monday January 13.