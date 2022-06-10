Rock Rachon 9.06

For the last five years the southern route of migration has been bringing tens of thousands of migrants through the Mediterranean to the islands of Italy, seashores of Spain, France, Greece and other beaches of Europe’s greatest sea.

Every summer since 2015 when Angela Merkel, the then German Chancellor, said her famous ‘willkommen’ (eng. ‘welcome’), numerous people have been trying to force European borders on their way to the dreamlands such as Germany, the UK and Sweden.

This has been ongoing for years, with thrilling results of changing the entire districts and citizen areas that used to look completely different.

Take Sweden for an example. With its soaring statistics of rape cases, Euripean media and ‘politically correct’ officials are trying not to associate this phenomenon with the massive migration flow despite the widely-accessible data.

The programme’s guests were Fabrice Leggeri – a former director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), Dr Benjamin L. Schmitt – former Security Advisor at the US Department of State and Matthew Tyrmand – a Polish-American investigative journalist.