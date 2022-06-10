LIVE: 107th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Thursday, the Presidents of Poland and Italy, Andrzej Duda and Sergio Mattarella met at the Quirinal Palace in Rome to discuss, among other things, the prospect of Ukraine being granted EU candidate status.

07:45 CEST

#Voodoo dolls with #Putin's face began to appear in #Japanese temples. The Japanese believe that such dolls are used to inflict powerful curses. pic.twitter.com/KUuuCvWDrn

07:30 CEST

Banners with Ashton Kutcher and Johnny Depp were placed on one of the streets of Luhansk, passing them off as heroes of the USSR. ��‍♂️

There were no local heroes, so I guess they took Hollywood ones. pic.twitter.com/DdrS18zAVk

07:09 CEST

Ukraine on stamps again!

The Sierra Leone Post Office issued new stamps portraying the heroic rescuers of the State Emergency services of Ukraine.

Sierra Leone is located in West Africa on the Atlantic Coast.

https://t.co/SyXFivfSpb#ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/fr3fB7An4L

