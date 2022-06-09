Italian media became a platform for Russian propaganda: Stanisław Żaryn

Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesman of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, claims that Italian media, especially TV stations, became a platform for Russian propaganda. In his analysis, he said that the Kremlin’s statements that reach Western societies can influence the perception of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Italian media is a stark example of the scale of infection of Western infosphere by Russian propaganda, which is a part of the war waged by Russians against Ukraine,” Żaryn said.

In his opinion, the propaganda and disinformation spread by the Kremlin are aimed against Ukraine, NATO, and all Western allies. They are designed to create a positive image of Russia in Western societies and build pro-Russian narration in media.

“Russian propaganda workers and experts promoting Russian point of view are frequently invited to Italian news and opinion TV programmes, which comment on ‘the special operation in Ukraine’ and promote Russian propaganda. Italian media became Russia’s disinformation bridgehead in the West,” Żaryn claimed.

He pointed out that pro-Russian guests on Italian TV present even the most absurd lies and trickle pro-Kremlin opinions to the society with no resistance from the Italian media. Żaryn mentioned Rete 4’s interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who claimed that the Bucha massacre was a fake, compared Zelenskyy to Hitler, and tried to explain that Russia’s goal is to bring peace.

“Deep infiltration of Italian public opinion by Russian influences bears fruits. Three months after the beginning of the Russian invasion 35 percent of Italians believe that NATO is a threat to Russia, 33 percent claim that Finland’s and Sweden’s application for NATO membership is a mistake while only 17 percent support sending weapons to Ukraine,” Żaryn concluded.