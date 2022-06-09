Polish president visits European leaders to convince of EU candidate status to Ukraine

The Presidents of Poland and Italy, Andrzej Duda and Sergio Mattarella met at the Quirinal Palace in Rome. The leaders discussed, among other things, the prospect of Ukraine being granted EU candidate status.

Italy is the second stop on the Polish president’s three-day trip aimed at building support for Ukraine’s EU aspirations.

While still on the flight from Lisbon to Rome, President Duda said that although Rome has already supported Ukraine’s EU candidate status, it is a capital with key influence in the Community.

“That is why, among other things, I am visiting Italy, because I want to convince, that Italy should get involved in persuading our colleagues from the EU member states, especially the big countries, to agree to this status for Ukraine shortly ,” Andrzej Duda explained.

“Ukrainians are fighting, they don’t want to be part of the Russian sphere of influence, they don’t want to be part of Russia. They want to be part of the European community (…), the community of democracy, they want to belong to countries that are guided by the rules of international law and based on values,” he added.

Ukraine’s candidate status

On 28 February Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski signed his country’s application for membership in the European Union.

The presidents of 10 Central and Eastern European countries, Poland, Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Croatia, spoke in favour of Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU. They called on the Member States to allow the EU institutions to take steps to grant Ukraine candidate status immediately and to start the negotiation process.

At the end of May, after the EU summit in Brussels, the Italian prime minister said that the prospect of quickly granting Ukraine candidate status to the European Union met with “objections” from almost all major EU states except Italy.

Potrugal meeting

The President also reported on his conversation with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa that happened on Wednesday.

“We agreed absolutely on one thing, which is that Russia cannot be allowed to defeat Ukraine. That Ukraine must receive humanitarian aid, military aid, that everything must be done for Ukraine to defend itself,” the president stressed.

He added that the most important task of the international community should be to strive for Ukraine to regain control over its internationally recognised borders.

Tomorrow President Andrzej Duda will fly to the capital of Romania, where he will co-host the summit of the Bucharest Nine, bringing together the countries of NATO’s eastern flank. The meeting of the leaders of Central and Eastern European countries will be a direct preparation for the NATO summit, scheduled for late June in Madrid.