European integration should not seek to dissolve distinctiveness: Deneen

TVP World is joined by Patrick J. Deneen, professor of Political Science at Notre Dame University, to talk about the current state of Polish diplomacy inside the European Union as well as European integration.

“In the aftermath of the invasion, there has been remarkable unity across party lines as there has been in Europe, toward both support for Ukraine as well as opposition to the invasion and Vladimir Putin,” the professor said.

However, he reminded us that “National interests have not gone away and I think the various responses to the war in Ukraine reveal that those national interests remain.”

Mr Deneen also pointed out that “it is good that there is a form of European integration, but I’m also in the camp that is sure of the view that European integration should not seek to dissolve or to undo the distinctiveness, and it seems to me the beautiful distinctiveness, of the various nations and cultures and traditions and languages of Europe, and I think one of the crowns in that jewel is Poland.”