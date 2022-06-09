Denmark to install an air warning radar on the Faroe Islands

Denmark and the Faroe Islands announced the installation of a new radar that would improve surveillance coverage of Faroese airspace. Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov signed an agreement over the air warning radar with Faroese counterpart Jenis av Rana.

“We are looking at a forthcoming time with increased activity. Much of the Russian military is currently concentrated on Ukraine, but there is no doubt that we will see increased activity in our region,” Bødskov said.

A previous radar installation on the Faroe Islands, an autonomous territory of Denmark, was removed in 2007, leaving a gap in radar coverage in the territory’s airspace. The new radar is expected to be located at Sornfelli, a site where radar has previously stood. It is expected to take five years to install.

NATO currently does not have a full picture of flight traffic from the northern part of Great Britain towards the Faroe Islands, Iceland, and southern parts of Greenland.

“There has been a gap, and it must be closed. The new security situation in Europe is also an important reason for it becoming more relevant to close that gap,” Bødskov said about the war in Ukraine.

The radar is part of an Arctic spending plan passed by the Danish parliament in February. That agreement required Faroese permission for the radar to be built.