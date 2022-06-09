Merkel had boundless understanding for Russia and the EU followed: Belgian daily

Angela Merkel has presented a boundless understanding for Russia and the entire European Union followed, said the Belgian daily “De Standaard” commenting on the recent Merkel interview. The former German Chancellor claimed she had no regrets about her policy toward Russia during her term of office.

It was the first Merkel’s interview since passing the power to the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Belgian daily claimed that she and Putin belong to the same generation and were raised in very similar regimes, therefore Merkel presented a total understanding of Putin’s actions.

“At the end of her term of office, she was the only European leader to know Putin from the very beginning of his career. Entire Europe followed Merkel when she decided that Europe has to stay in touch with Russia. Some countries, like Poland or the Baltic states, wanted to be more assertive but they were marginalised,” De Standaard said.

According to the commentary, since then “Europe has woke up from a sweet dream” as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dispelled illusions that Vladimir Putin will relinquish his “historical claims” to the country.

“To guess what Ukraine would look like today if Merkel had pounded the table firmly with her fist ten years ago remains in the realm of reading tea leaves,” concluded the Belgian daily.