Pulse of Culture 9.06

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. This episode focuses on The Moniuszko Vocal Competiton which gathered young singers who show their vocal skills accompanied by the piano. Out of 99 vocalists who took part in the first stage, 42 have qualified for the second stage. They are required to perform an opera aria and a song from the world repertoire.

The finalists will be unveiled tomorrow and the final stage will take place on Saturday when vocalists will sing accompanied by the orchestra of the Polish National Opera. The event will be crowned by the recital of Polish songs performed by Jakub Józef Orliński and Michał Biel.

Other topics covered were the 32nd award ceremony of Poland Now emblem for the best products and services as well as the most innovative enterprises; the acceleration of the decommunisation process in Lithuania and the planned removal of the sculptures depicting Soviet soldiers from the cemetery in Vilnius; the Walizka International Theatre Festival in Łomża for small theatrical forms from all over the world with actors from Poland, Italy, Iran, Colombia and Ukraine taking part in the event; The World Music Festival in Warsaw’s Stodoła club which takes the audience on a musical journey through countries and continents as well as through different genres and styles.