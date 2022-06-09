Closeness of Ukrainians, Poles a foundation of new treaty – ambassador

According to Deschytsia, the new treaty should mirror the closeness of the Ukrainian and Polish people after Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to Poland has told PAP that a new Ukrainian-Polish good neighbourhood treaty should take into account the closeness which has become visible in mutual relations after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Andriy Deschytsia told PAP that under way was work on the new treaty and expressed hope that it would be ready within several months.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Kyiv on May 22 that the 1992 Polish-Ukrainian treaty on good neighbourhood, friendly relations and cooperation should be replaced with a new one, which would “take into account everything we have managed to build in our relations, also over the recent months.”

The ambassador stated that the work on the document was difficult as it should define mutual relations for several decades to come.

According to Deschytsia, the new treaty should mirror the closeness of the Ukrainian and Polish people after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

He added that reconciliation between the two nations has been visible in the assistance offered by the Polish people to “Ukrainians in need.”

The ambassador said he had always felt Poland’s support since his appointment in 2014, when Russia annexed part of Ukraine’s territory, and over the recent three months during which his country had been bravely fighting against Russia’s aggression.