Poland’s GDP growth to exceed 4 pct in 2022, says central bank head

According to Glapiński, next year's GDP should reach 3 percent growth and inflation should be below 6 percent. It "will mean a state of some stabilisation and equilibrium," he said.

Rafał Guz/PAP

The governor of NBP, Poland’s central bank, has said that the country’s economic growth will reach 4-4.5 percent in 2022.

“The economy grew by 8.5 percent in Q1 2022,” Adam Glapiński told reporters on Thursday and added that it “has been gradually slowing down and it is likely to stand at 4-4.5 percent at the end of the year.”

The NBP governor stated that the Polish economy was extremely dynamic and resilient.

“We have been developing quickly, very dynamically. We have been narrowing the gap existing between Poland and the richest Western European countries,” Glapiński concluded.