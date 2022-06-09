Over 48,600 electric cars in Poland at the end of May: Report

Over 48,600 electric vehicles were recorded on Polish roads at the end of May according to data published by the Polish Alternative Fuels Association (PSPA) and the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM) on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of such vehicles increased by nearly 9,900, i.e. by 45 percent y/y, the report shows. The Polish market is driven by plug-in hybrids, it added.

“According to data from the end of May 2022, a total of 48,675 passenger and commercial electric cars were registered in Poland,” the PSPA wrote on Twitter.

48 percent of all of those vehicles were fully electric vehicles (BEVs). The remaining 52 percent are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). For the first five months of 2022, their number increased by 9892 units, 45 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

The report also stated that the number of electric vans, trucks, buses, and motorcycles is also growing.

The report also shows that the charging infrastructure is also developing. At the end of May this year, there were 2190 stations (4253 points) operating in Poland. 39 percent of them are fast direct current (DC) charging stations and 71 percent are slow alternating current (AC) chargers with power less than or equal to 22 kW. On May, 24 new public charging stations (36 points) were launched.

Ban on combustion engines

As pointed out by PSPA managing director Maciej Mazur, the ban on registration of new combustion cars from 2035, voted by the European Parliament, is another factor that will accelerate the inevitable transformation of the transport sector in Poland.

“Over the past two years, the number of passenger EVs per charging station has more than doubled: from 10 to 21. Expanding the network of chargers to a level that will enable the electrification of the car fleet on a mass scale is a long-term project, so public administration should implement the necessary changes now,” the PSPA director said.

He pointed out that it is necessary to shorten the connection procedures and develop the necessary distribution networks.