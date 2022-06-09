Two British and a Morrocan sentenced to death after “trial” in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Pro-Russian officials have sentenced to death two British men and a Moroccan national captured while fighting in the Ukrainian army in Mariupol, Russian state media reported. A court in Russian-controlled east Ukraine convicted Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, and Brahim Saaudun after a days-long process that observers have called a “show trial” on “trumped-up charges” meant to imitate war crimes trials against Russian soldiers in Kyiv.

Both Britons and Morrocan have said they were serving in the Ukrainian marines, making them active-duty soldiers who should be protected by the Geneva conventions on prisoners of war. However, the Russian state media has portrayed the men as mercenaries, and the court has convicted them on the charge of “being a mercenary”.

￼

Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti shared footage of the men pleading “guilty” to the charges against them, which also included terrorism, committing a crime as part of a criminal group, and forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power. Russia is also believed to be using the process to put pressure on the UK and may seek a prisoner exchange for Russian soldiers convicted of murder and other war crimes during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

⚡️⚡️⚡️The so-called "#DPR" court sentenced to the death penalty foreign servicemen who took part in military actions as part of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.#British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin and #Moroccan Saadoun Brahim were sentenced to death by firing squad. pic.twitter.com/xqg1r8fsml

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 9, 2022

Observers point out that there is a moratorium on the death penalty in Russia, but not in the territory it occupies in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement earlier this week, Aslin’s family said he had served in the Ukrainian marines for nearly four years and “is not, contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, a volunteer, a mercenary, or a spy”. The family also accused Russia of violating the Geneva conventions by releasing a video of Aslin “speaking under duress and having suffered physical injuries”.

The three men said they would appeal the court’s decision.