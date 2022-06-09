PM defends National Recovery Plan

Speaking in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, on Thursday ahead of a vote on court reforms necessitated by the KPO, Mateusz Morawiecki said the plan was a programme to help an EU member state emerge from economic collapse.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said the country’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), approved by the European Commission (EC) last week, ensures investment, export promotion and savings.

Last week, Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economic affairs, announced that the EC would give a positive opinion on the KPO, which gives Poland access to EUR 23.9 billion in subsidies and EUR 11.5 billion in low-cost loans for investments in the economy.

But on Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the Commission’s decision to approve the plan.

Speaking in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, on Thursday ahead of a vote on court reforms necessitated by the KPO, Mateusz Morawiecki said the plan was a programme to help an EU member state emerge from economic collapse.

“Today, at a time of global crisis on the horizon, of problems with the supply chain and production, Poland needs investment, ideally from grants, Poland needs export promotion, Poland needs savings, and the KPO secures all these elements,” Morawiecki said.

The prime minister added that negotiations with Brussels over the KPO had lasted a long time, almost all of which was devoted to the judicial reforms the Commission had set as a condition for releasing the funds. He admitted that there are problems with the rule of law in Poland, but insisted that his government had not “yielded to the EC” but had negotiated a compromise.

The EC has said money from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility will only be released when Warsaw has met milestone enshrined in the KPO reversing previous judicial changes and ensuring the rule of law and judicial independence are observed in Poland.