Toy Story with a difference: Husband and wife team wow internet with their ‘hypnotic art creatures’

Jacek and Kasia Anyszkiewicz say that their creations are inspired “by the forest, nature and everything around us.”

A couple from Gliwice are wowing the internet and collectors with their colourful art creatures.

Starting in June 2014, husband and wife team Jacek and Kasia Anyszkiewicz are now selling their unique sculptures worldwide, with some pieces going for as much as $300 (1,280 zł).

Starting in June 2014, the couple are now selling their unique sculptures worldwide, with some pieces going for as much as $300 (1,280 zł).

Quitting her job at the end of 2015 to focus fulltime on the creations, Kasia said: “We create ‘dolls’ from the world of our fantasy, trying to make them look as realistic as we can.

“Usually they are new species inspired by the forest, nature and everything around us.”

Galactic Glowfish is a bluish-purple, oval-shaped creature with a downturned mouth. And it glows in the dark.

Posting photos of their creations online, one called Alien Crab shows a pink creature with blue eyes and antennas, nestled in a pair of hands.

Another entitled Galactic Glowfish shows a bluish-purple, oval-shaped creature with a downturned mouth. And it glows in the dark.

Jacek and Kasia say they make the perfect team, with Kasia drawing her concepts on paper and Jacek making the molds and casts.

The life of a new “animal” starts in the head of Kasia who draws her concept on paper, then the sculpting and painting phase begins.

Jacek, an engineer at a Non-Ferrous Metals Institute in Gliwice, uses his knowledge of chemistry to create the molds and casts.

Before offering their ‘designer items’ to the public, they are tested on their 11-year-old daughter.

Before putting the creatures on the market, the couple's 11-year-old daughter tests them.

Kasia said: “Our daughter is a perfect tester for all of our products. Every new creature is given to her and thoroughly checks them by hugging or kissing them.”

Jacek added: “These are rather decorative items but if you give them to a child they can also be an amazing toy.”

The couple’s ‘toys’ have now been flooded with praise, with internet users describing them as ‘adorable’, ‘mesmerising’ and ‘freakin awesome’.