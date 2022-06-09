Gov’t spokesperson condemns EP resolution on Polish recovery plan

Mueller said that Poland had reached an agreement with the European Commission on the KPO "after many months of arduous negotiations."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government spokesperson has slammed a European Parliament resolution criticising the European Commission’s approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO).

The Commission approved the plan, which outlines how Poland intends to spend billions of euros in EU funding, on June 1, clearing the way for Poland to receive the money.

But the move has been attacked by some in the EU, who have accused the Commission of turning a blind eye to the Polish government’s alleged attacks on the rule of law.

“A group of radicals in the European Parliament is attacking our country once again without justification,” Piotr Mueller told PAP in a comment on the resolution, which was adopted by 411 to 129 MEP with 31 abstentions.

“Unfortunately, this shows that… within this body, political brawling is winning again over a substantive debate,” he added.

But, according to him, both in the European Parliament and in Poland “there are forces that want to break this agreement.”

“We hope it will not happen and radicals will not harm the unity of the European Union,” Mueller said.

Last week, Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economic affairs, announced that the EC would give a positive opinion on the KPO, which gives Poland access to EUR 23.9 billion in subsidies and EUR 11.5 billion in low-cost loans for investments in the economy.

The Polish Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy said that Poland’s KPO outlines 48 reforms and 54 investment projects and the recovery funds would be invested in a manner strictly defined in the plan.