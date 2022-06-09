Mines in Odesa – to stay

Due to the Russian invasion tourist cannot visit the Black Sea beaches in Odesa. The once-famous white sands are covered in mines. Ukrainian Police officers constantly patrol the boardwalks to prevent civilians from the deadly encounters. This is the sad picture caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military planted mines along the coast in case of a Russian amphibious assault in the first weeks of Moscow’s February 24 invasion, cordoning off beach entrances with red and white tape to ensure civilians don’t get hurt.

In early May, Kremlin forces pounded the port with missiles, leaving buildings in Odesa in ruin.

The ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to regroup in the Black Sea, and the danger of an enemy amphibious assault on the city of Odesa remains.https://t.co/REnVS2of5R

— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) June 6, 2022

No sea – no Odesa

Already reeling from the war, the local economy of the port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine is now set to take a huge hit to its tourism industry this year. Long-time residents cannot imagine life in Odesa without access to the sea.

“We can’t live without the sea. If not for the sea, there would probably be no Odesa,” 82-year-old resident Viktor Holchenko said.

“We realise that the tourism business and recreational component is an important element…, but we also realise that if we don’t hold the defence of our region, there will be no budget to fill,” Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman of the southern military command stated.

The local economy will take a broad hit, said tourism office owner Oleksandr Babich. “It is hotels, restaurants, souvenirs, all kinds of beach services. It is things related to the cultural sector… I don’t know how the city economy will do without them,” he stressed.