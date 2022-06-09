President Duda slams France and Germany over phone calls with Putin

Polish President Andrzej Duda criticised French and German leaders over their phone calls with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin comparing it to having talks with Adolf Hitler during WWII, as reported by the German daily Bild.

Despite the roaring atrocities committed by Russian soldiers ordered by Putin to invade Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Macron have both held one-on-one phone calls with the Red Tsar of the Kremlin. Ukrainians have been particularly unnerved by Macron who kept on stressing that Russia must not be “humiliated” and Putin not “lose face” so as to allegedly ensure diplomatic avenues for solution-seeking remain available.

In an interview with Bild, first released on the daily’s YouTube channel late on Wednesday, President Duda said such discussions only legitimised an illegal war in Ukraine.

“Did anyone speak like this with Adolf Hitler during WWII?” President Duda said. “Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices.”

On May 28, Chancellor Scholz and President Macron jointly urged Putin, via a call, to release the 2,500 Ukrainian fighters captured at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant and to speak directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Elysee Palace.

For their part, Italy and Hungary have urged the European Union to call explicitly for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states like Poland determined to take a hard line with Moscow.

The war Russia brought upon Ukraine has been given a “special military operation” monicker to prevent any concerns about the federation’s security being compromised. The “operation” so far has resulted in cities levelled to the ground, seven million Ukrainians seeking refuge abroad, and thousands of civilians killed or injured, including children and women some of whom were raped and physically abused. Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war to grab territory.

Last month, President Zelenskyy savaged suggestions by some in the West that Kyiv should give up territory and make concessions to bring the war to an end, saying the idea smacked of attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938 in the run-up to WWII.