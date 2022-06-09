Biden unveils Latin America economic plan aimed to counter China’s inroads

At the Summit of the Americas, an event marred by dissent and snubs over the guest list, President Joe Biden unveiled a proposed new US economic partnership with Latin America, on Wednesday, aimed at countering China’s growing influence.

US bars Cuba, Venezuela from Americas summit risking its relevance

see more

The goal of the summit for the White House was to assure the gathered leaders about the Biden administration’s commitment to the region despite concerns that Washington is still, now and anon, trying to tell its less affluent southern neighbours what to do.

But following Biden’s exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, whose presence had been deemed out of place due to their sociopolitical policies, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several other leaders boycotted the event, thinning down the turnout to 21.

Tune in as the Vice President and I participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Ninth Summit of the Americas. https://t.co/h1h0b8jTN0

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 9, 2022

“We have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible in creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable,” President Biden told a gala opening ceremony.

He went on to say that “trickle-down economics does not work. When we invest in strengthening workers and the middle class, the poor have a ladder up and those at the top do just fine. That’s how we can increase opportunity and decrease the persistent inequity,” he said adding: “We need to break the cycle where marginalized communities are hit the hardest by disasters and have the fewest resources to recover from crises and prepare for the next one.”

“Together, we have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible for creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable. By working with close friends who share our values, we can make sure that we are not left vulnerable to unexpected shocks while generating economic opportunity for the people in our region,” President Biden said.

An alternative to China

In Los Angeles, President Biden is trying to present Latin American countries with an alternative to China. Still, his, seemingly unfinished, “Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity,” stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to a senior administration official, will initially focus on “like-minded partners” that already have US trade accords. Negotiations are scheduled for early fall, the official said.

Although the summit was envisioned as a platform to present US leadership in reviving Latin American economies and addressing record levels of irregular migration at the US-Mexico border, due to the partial boycott by leaders put off by Washington’s decision to leave out its main regional leftist antagonists.

Still, President Biden was seen welcoming a larger-than-normal contingent of foreign ministers sitting in for their national leaders.

The hopes on the part of the White House are that the summit with a parallel gathering of business executives can make way for more closely-knit cooperation as governments vexed by higher inflation exert themselves to patch up supply chains stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Declaration

The summit is set to conclude on Friday with a launch of the Los Angeles Declaration – an event sneak peeked by Biden earlier.

“So on Friday, we’ll also come together to launch the Los Angeles Declaration, a groundbreaking integrated new approach to managing migration and sharing responsibility across the hemisphere,” he said, adding that “the declaration represents a mutual commitment to invest in regional solutions that enhance stability, increase opportunities for safe and orderly migration through the region, and crack down on criminal and human trafficking who prey on desperate people.”

Despite having a lot on the plate, starting with mass shootings, high inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, President Biden is seeking to press his administration’s competitive goals against China with the launch of the new partnership for the region.

The US plan also proposes to revitalise the Inter-American Development Bank and create clean energy jobs.