Polish-made howitzers delivered to front line says Ukraine

RAINER JENSEN/DPA/PAP/EPA

Polish-made Krab howitzers have been transported to the Ukrainian front line and are ready for action, Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, has said.

“After the M777 and FH70 howitzers and the Caesar and M109A3 artillery systems, it is the fifth type of 155mm artillery that we have managed to acquire,” Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The minister also said Ukraine had over 150 155mm artillery pieces, and more than 50 other high-calibre howitzers.

Poland recently signed one of its biggest defence export contracts of the last 30 years for the sale of over 50 Krabs to Ukraine, worth about PLN 3 billion (EUR 650 million). According to Polish media, the first 18 howitzers plus support vehicles reached Ukraine last week.

Reznikov offered special thanks to the United States, United Kingdom, Poland and the Baltic states for their military support for Ukraine as the country is struggling to hold back the Russian invasion that began in February.