EU will benefit from Ukraine’s membership: Marius Dubnikovas

TVP World’s World News invited Marius Dubnikovas, a financial analyst, to discuss Ukraine’s prospects for joining the European Unions.

Mr Dubnikovas believes that Ukraine, as a major producer of food produce, steel and commodities, will give the EU a competitive edge and would make for a worthwhile addition. He also says that the EU deals mostly in high-value goods, and Ukraine makes for a good addition to the bloc.

He stressed that Ukraine will need to rebuild after the war and predicts that European companies will have a large part in the process. The current situation in Europe and globally is an anomaly caused by the war, but once the war ends, the situation should normalis. The European Union is also founded around the concept of the common market. Therefore, expanding into Ukraine and expanding the common market should be beneficial to the EU.

Mr Dubnikovas did stress that before Ukraine can hope to join the EU, the war must first end, although he was positive Ukraine will be victorious in the conflict. As for corruption, which Ukraine has been struggling with, he pointed out that the war is causing a major shift in the Ukrainians’ thinking about corruption, as it is becoming less and less acceptable.