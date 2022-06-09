Teach me to shoot

A date at the shooting range – a perfect gift – a great shot, i.e. hen and stag parties – shooting lessons – a shot without a miss, i.e. a team-building event: individual, group, for companies and clubs, something for everyone. This is what numerous shooting clubs and associations offer today and they don’t have to worry about earnings.

“There is no shortage of enthusiasts, so much so that one has to call the shooting range and make sure that there are no reservations for all lanes, because some company has organized a party for its employees, or even a real training,” says a lover of the discipline, a retired professor from the Warsaw University of Technology, who was my cicerone in this matter when a year ago I wrote for the first time about the growing shooting passion in the nation.

Since then, interest in weapons and shooting has grown steadily. All the more so because during the pandemic it was a sport available almost without restrictions, because at a shooting range – especially an outdoor one – there was virtually no contact with other people. On the other hand, because of the pandemic there were problems with ammunition supplies and possibilities to quickly buy new weapons, such as sig sauer, beretta, walther, colt or glock, popular among amateurs – everything became more expensive, but I won’t give you the prices, because, firstly, we’re not a shop, and secondly, why excite those who won’t buy anything anyway, but they are always ready to complain.

But there are also strong and hard reasons for the growing interest. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fierce, magnificent defence undertaken by our Ukrainian neighbours has meant that shooting is no longer just a passion and a sport, but is slowly becoming real preparation for the tough challenges that may lie ahead. And then the ability to handle a weapon can be as important as the ability to drive a car or operate a drone.

The problem, of course, is the cost, which in an inflationary environment is no small matter.

“But they don’t have to be horrendous either,” thinks the shooting judge and gives an example of a simple shooting competition he prepared for young people from voluntary cavalry groups. Each competitor spends about half an hour on the 25-metre track – then he pays 60 zlotys for the track with an instructor (necessary if you don’t have a gun licence). Let’s count further: 9×19 parabellum pistol ammunition costs PLN 4.5 – 5 (one cartridge, of course), .22LR side-firing ammunition – PLN 1.50. So, if a competitor shoots five shots from two types of weapon in practice and, in a competition, another five preceded by three practice shots, he or she pays PLN 59.50 for ammunition. If his club or association finances part of the expenses, the young person has to pay several dozen zlotys. – But what a benefit, education and satisfaction – stresses the judge.

In shooting competitions, the judge has a slightly different meaning than in any other sporting competition. In these, it is not a question of getting the best place, but of regular, monthly confirmation of skills, at which a judge must be present. The one quoted above works with volunteer cavalry groups all the time, but he gives examples of such ordinary, everyday competitions for all other social groups: student associations, school groups, older scouts, pro-defence organisations or workers’ groups. And what, everyone pulls out their wallets like that and pays up? The judge has no doubt that sponsors can be found if you just try a little.

Firefighters, police officers and… the university

Shooting ranges are not in short supply, they are even increasing. You can also prepare a shooting range on your own land, but it must meet safety requirements. Indoor shooting ranges in big cities do cost a lot of money, but open ranges, located in rural areas, far from any buildings, are just as good, and for the nearest months to the end of autumn even the best.

By Barbara Sułek-Kowalska

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski