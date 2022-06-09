Pulse of Culture 08.06

In this episode of the Pulse of Culture, TVP World is zooming in on celebrations of the centenary of the Polish-Argentinian diplomatic relations organised by the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute.

Every year Argentina celebrates the Day of the Polish Settler established to commemorate the arrival of the first Poles to the country. This year it coincides with the centenary of diplomatic relations between Poland and Argentina. To celebrate the occasion the National Film Archive Audiovisual Institute has organised a special two-day event.

“There will be two very interesting documentaries created by [Anna] Sol Janik and Anna Ferens… quite similar but also in a sense very different films separated by a period of 20 years,” Svetlana Furman Caspar of the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute said.

The 33rd SIBMAS Conference in Warsaw

The 33rd SIBMAS Conference has started in the Theatre Institute in Warsaw. This year’s edition is devoted to the institutions of remembrance – archives, theatre museums, libraries and other institutions collecting theatre heritage that preserve the art theatre for posteriority.

What should be collected and how should it be exhibited? These are the questions that the participants of the international conference organised for the first time in Warsaw are trying to answer.

The 22nd edition of the Sopot Film Festival

The 22nd edition of the Sopot Film Festival is in full swing with prepremiere screenings of films from all over the world, not to forget debutes from Polish directors.

The New York Polish Film Fesitvals and its winners

The film “Leave No Traces” by Jan Paweł Matuszyński, which tells the story of the brutal killing of Grzegorz Przemyk and the “Polański, Horovitz. Hometown” directed by Mateusz Kudła and Anna Kokoszka-Romer, which chronicles the return of two child survivors of the Holocaust to their home city of Kraków, are the two winners of the New York Polish Film Festival.

