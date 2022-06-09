LIVE: 106th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Russian forces have unleashed another brutal offensive in the Donbas region with a complete disregard for human lives and civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, a trial of two Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine has begun in a break-away territory held by the pro-Russian rebels. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner have been charged with mercenary operations and there are fears that they could face the death penalty.

07:33 CEST

Together with American businessman Warren #Buffett #Zelenskyy discussed help that would be valuable to #Ukraine.

Zelenskyy invited American businessmen to join projects to restore irrigation systems in the #Odesa region, mine clearance and school feeding reforms.

��Reuters pic.twitter.com/nNrzdVbyGW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 9, 2022

07:09 CEST

Russia is also reportedly amping up its psychological and information operations to try to demoralize Ukrainian troops, such as through threatening messages and disinformation.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 9, 2022