LIVE: 106th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Russian forces have unleashed another brutal offensive in the Donbas region with a complete disregard for human lives and civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, a trial of two Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine has begun in a break-away territory held by the pro-Russian rebels. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner have been charged with mercenary operations and there are fears that they could face the death penalty.
Together with American businessman Warren #Buffett #Zelenskyy discussed help that would be valuable to #Ukraine.
Zelenskyy invited American businessmen to join projects to restore irrigation systems in the #Odesa region, mine clearance and school feeding reforms.
Russia is also reportedly amping up its psychological and information operations to try to demoralize Ukrainian troops, such as through threatening messages and disinformation.
