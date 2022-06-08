More at stake than Johnny Depp. Has #Metoo lost momentum?

Activists of the movement have for years forced public opinion to recognise that when accusations of harassment and domestic violence are made, the woman is always right, even if there is no evidence to support it. The verdict in a trial between a well-known actor and his former spouse challenged this principle.

Three major shooting-massacres (one in which 19 children were killed), rising inflation and gasoline prices reaching $6 a gallon in some states? How about confusion over the leak of an expected Supreme Court ruling impeding access to abortion? The war in Ukraine?

No, none of these events have captured the attention of Americans in recent weeks quite like actor Johnny Depp’s private defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, also an actress, Amber Heard. For six weeks detailed testimony in a courtroom in a suburb of the capital Washington, D.C. about the actors’ tumultuous marriage has decisively dominated America’s public news space.

Reputational damage

Yes, yes, yes – seven jurors answered the question “did Mr Depp prove” three times that Amber Heard defamed him by writing in a newspaper that she was a victim of domestic violence. In addition, they found that the actress acted “with actual malice”, for which she must pay her former spouse damages totaling $15 million (an amount ultimately reduced by the judge to $10,350,000 based on Virginia’s statutory limit for punitive damage awards).

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back” – wrote Johnny Depp in an official statement, absent from the courtroom, as he tried for six years to clear himself of allegations that he beat his then-wife.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband” – Amber Heard wrote in a statement.

It took three days of deliberations for jury to reach a unanimous verdict, on Wednesday, in a case that involved not only the private lives of a celebrity couple, but also allegations of physical and sexual violence against women that have been emerging for some time – often without providing any evidence. It is a blow to the reputation of the #MeToo movement, of which Amber Heard has been one of the most prominent representatives.

