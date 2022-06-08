Business Arena 8.06

usiness Arena looks at the global economy right from the heart of Europe: Warsaw, Poland. This instalment’s topics are the alleged “greenwashing” by the Deutsche Bank and the food crisis.

Deutsche Bank accused of “greenwashing”

A raid by police and investigators is not what one would expect in the heart of Europe’s pristine financial centre. Yet, that is exactly what happened when authorities entered the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS last week. The investigation focuses on allegations of greenwashing and is the latest in a series of scandals that have tarnished the reputation of Europe’s 8th largest bank.

Business Arena’s guest

Experts are throwing around a new term for the global economy: stagflation. Krzysztof Piech, Ph.D. explains what it means.

UN calls for urgent humanitarian action

The first Ministerial Mediterranean Dialogue on the Food Security Crisis took place on Wedensday in Italy. Italian FM and 24 of his regional counterparts, as well as representatives of seven international organisations were all in attendance. They tried to identify concrete measures to deal with the impact of the food security crisis in the Mediterranean region, caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.