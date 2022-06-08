Party leader calls on minister to resign

Kaczyński, on a visit to the central town of Sochaczew, on Wednesday, said his party adhered to strict standards.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), has said he expects a minister to resign after a scandal involving the firing of a post office manager who complained about rising prices in Poland.

A local newspaper reported on Tuesday that Michał Cieślak, a minister for local governments at the Prime Minister’s Office, had gone to a post office in Pacanów, southern Poland, to collect his mail.

As he was a local MP, the office manager recognised him and complained to him about rising prices. According to the paper, Cieślak did not like what he heard and asked the woman’s superiors to dismiss her. She was then summoned by her chief who threatened to fire here her owing to her behaviour. In the end, the woman kept her job after a short time spent on suspension.

“And therefore I’m saying in public that I expect the minister to resign,” he said, adding that “if he doesn’t resign, he’ll be dismissed.”

Cieślak is a member of the Republican Party, a small ally of PiS in the government.

Kaczyński said Cieślak’s place “will be reserved for this party.”

“We won’t penalise the party, because it was not its fault,” he added.

Cieślak apologised for his behaviour on Wednesday.