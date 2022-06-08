Eastern Express 8.06

This instalment of the Eastern Express analyses the situation in Moldova following the pre-trial arrest for 30 days of former President Igor Dodon on corruption charges. The Kremlin-loyal politician is now leading the pro-Russian opposition under the Socialist Party banner.

On May 26, a Moldovan court decided to place Igor Dodon, the country’s former president and longtime leader of the pro-Russian Socialist Party, under 30-day house arrest. Dodon is suspected of passive corruption, treason, illicit enrichment and financing a political party through a criminal organisation.

The imposition of house arrest on the former president is an unprecedented event in Moldova. In April 2020, the prosecutor’s office refused to investigate the case, but the then Prosecutor General was a Dodon appointee. It was not until he was replaced, and himself accused of corruption, that the former head of state was prosecuted.

There is no reason to believe the arrest was politically motivated, in spite of Dodon’s pro-Russian sympathies. Current President Sandu distanced herself from the actions of the prosecution.

Russians have done little to bail out their former crony. Neither is there an indication that the arrest could result in a further Russian military buildup in Transnistria, a Russian-sponsored separataist “republic” in the east of Moldova. And Moldova is sticking to a policy of neutrality, especially since it is energy dependent on gas supplies from Russia.

Eastern Express’ guest

Dr Spasimir Domaradzki, a political science expert, was invited to the programmeto shed more light on the issue.