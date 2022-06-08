No plans to raise child benefits says deputy minister

Rafał Guz/PAP

The government has no plans to increase its 500 Plus child benefit scheme, a deputy family minister said on Wednesday.

Launched in April 2016, the programme offers PLN 500 (EUR 109) a month per every child under 18 years in a family.

Stanisław Szwed told the Polsat News broadcaster there were no discussions being held by the government about increasing the amount to PLN 700, (EUR 153) adding that “500 Plus will remain ‘as it is’.”

“There is a wide range of assistance available to families,” he said. “We are battling inflation… but we are also trying to help those who are less fortunate.”